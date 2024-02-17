Good Riddance, John Kerry

February 17, 2024

John Kerry is winding down his career as a diplomat. It can't come soon enough. The White House climate czar recently announced he is stepping down to focus on President Biden's reelection campaign. Over his decades in the Senate and executive branch, Kerry has embodied two of the worst trends in American politics: the collapse of the Northeast establishment, and the left's unserious faddishness on foreign policy. The post Good Riddance, John Kerry appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



