Lawless Rep. Barbara Lee Explains How Every Business Can Afford a $50 Hour Minimum Wage – All You Need Is Taxpayer Funding

The California Senate primary is proving challenging for Rep. Barbara Lee. The race already has the establishment Democrat candidate, Rep. Adam Schiff, and the obnoxious leftist candidate, Rep. Katie Porter, and Rep. Lee has been working overtime to get attention. The Castro pal tried to play the victim by getting kicked out of a congressional hearing on …



Read More...