SUPER BOWL PROPAGANDA: PATRIOTS’ ROBERT KRAFT’S TIES TO ISRAEL EXPLAINED
February 17, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosAmid the fast-paced action that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their third championship in five years, Americans tuning in to watch the Super Bowl were met with a barrage of unusual propaganda. Nestled between the typical ads for cars and beer were two bizarre messages: one from the Foundation to Combat anti-Semitism (FCAS) and …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments