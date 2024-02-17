SUPER BOWL PROPAGANDA: PATRIOTS’ ROBERT KRAFT’S TIES TO ISRAEL EXPLAINED

Amid the fast-paced action that saw the Kansas City Chiefs win their third championship in five years, Americans tuning in to watch the Super Bowl were met with a barrage of unusual propaganda. Nestled between the typical ads for cars and beer were two bizarre messages: one from the Foundation to Combat anti-Semitism (FCAS) and …



Read More...