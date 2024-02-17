The Media Is Covering Up Key Facts About the Lakewood Church Shooter’s Motivations
February 17, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhen Genesse Ivonne Moreno opened fire at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston last Sunday, establishment media reports had the typical focus: she was schizophrenic, possibly thought of herself as a man, yet was still able to buy a gun with no problem, and the real problem is that Texas has no red flag law. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments