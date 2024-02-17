Trump Launches New Line of Sneakers

President Donald Trump is in the middle of a presidential campaign. He’s the victim of numerous lawfare attacks. Yesterday, a verdict put him on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars. So surely he doesn’t have time to launch a new brand of sneakers, right?

It’s a best practice to never underestimate Donald J. Trump. Saturday, he launched his new line of tennis shoes.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Trump said, adding, “I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this…and I think it’s gonna be a big success.”

Trump sneakers dropping: “The never surrender high top sneaker” “POTUS 45” “T-Red Wave” pic.twitter.com/8hxEv3ZeRN — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) February 17, 2024

During his brief remarks, Trump hinted that this move could be an attempt to appeal to younger voters, saying, “We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con.”

The line, aptly named Trump Sneakers, is available for pre-order online and features three different pairs of tennis shoes: a pair of high tops, a pair of red laceless athletic shoes, and a pair of white laceless athletic shoes.

The high tops, which are gold and have a “T” on the outside, are called the “Never Surrender High Top Sneaker” and are priced at $399. The athletic shoes, which feature a “T” and the number 45, are priced at $199. Each pair comes with extra laces and a Trump “superhero charm.”

It’s worth noting that the sneakers, perfume, and cologne sales are not connected to Trump’s presidential campaign or the Trump Organization. The former president’s name, image, and likeness have been licensed to CIC Ventures LLC to sell the sneakers.

The announcement comes just a day after Trump was penalized over $350 million for repeated financial fraud through his family corporation. Trump has said he intends to appeal the order.

This isn’t the first time Trump has licensed his name, image, and likeness to sell products. In 2022 and 2023, he struck a licensing agreement to sell NFT trading cards.

Sneaker Con, the event where Trump debuted the sneaker collection, is a well-known gathering that has become one of the premier events within the broader sneaker culture, which has grown significantly in recent years.

With the rise of sneaker culture, signature shoes have extended beyond athletes to musicians, actors, and now even politicians. Some politicians, like Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., are considered “sneakerheads,” a term used to describe people who wear particularly desirable sneakers.

