WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 81)

February 17, 2024   |   Tags:

This week the 81-year-old president bumbled and glitched his way through a series of public events, including a meet and greet (and awkward grab) with "Queen Rihanna" (it's Rania) of Jordan at the White House, where Biden boldly claimed that "every innocent life in Gaza is a tragedy." The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 81) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x