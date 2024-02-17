WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 81)

February 17, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This week the 81-year-old president bumbled and glitched his way through a series of public events, including a meet and greet (and awkward grab) with "Queen Rihanna" (it's Rania) of Jordan at the White House, where Biden boldly claimed that "every innocent life in Gaza is a tragedy." The post WATCH: Joe Biden's Senior Moment of the Week (Vol. 81) appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...