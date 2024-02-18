"He Ingested A Drug": Former YouTube CEO's Son Found Dead In UC Berkeley Dorm

The 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was found unresponsive in his dorm room at the University of California Berkeley last week.

According to SFGate, freshman Marco Troper was discovered at the Clark Kerr campus in the late afternoon of Tuesday. The Berkeley Fire Department attempted to revive Marco, but he died at the scene.

Esther Wojcicki, the grandmother of Marco, told the local media outlet that her grandson ingested a drug that killed him:

"He ingested a drug, and we don't know what was in it ... One thing we do know, it was a drug."

Esther also posted on Facebook:

"Our family is devastated beyond comprehension.

"Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being. He was just getting starting on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it. He had a strong community of friends from his dorm at Stern Hall and his fraternity Zeta Psi and was thriving academically. At home, he would tell us endless stories of his life and friends at Berkeley."

Even though the cause of death is unknown (tests are pending), and UC Berkeley police said there were no signs of foul play. This heartbreaking story is happening all across the nation as the third year of the Biden administration's worsening border invasion has also accelerated a fentanyl overdose crisis.

drugs coming across the Border? Government solution hand out Naloxone and Fentanyl test strip distribution for Fentanyl overdose. Biden solution. https://t.co/AQU5DhQlNq — cybertrek (@TrekCyber3) February 16, 2024

🟦 If Chinese troops were marching in our streets, we'd notice.



If Biden let Chinese troops march, we'd notice.



Instead Biden and Xi allow fentanyl and tranq to flood across our border and rot us from the inside so that we don't notice.



It's still war, still #Treason pic.twitter.com/5IhDfWOTbr — Resist CBDC (@Resist_CBDC) February 9, 2024

Joe Biden continues to prioritize illegal immigrants over American safety. His open-border policy is a clear national security problem.



We are seeing a rise in crime and fentanyl coming into our country. We must secure the border to keep our communities safe! pic.twitter.com/nAAS6aQ8rG — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) February 13, 2024

The Biden 'stamp of approval' for fentanyl that's flooding into our country, but don't forget the 10% for the 'Big Guy'! pic.twitter.com/HhgCUkLEj3 — Lawrence Poslaiko- America First! (@RealLPoslaiko) February 15, 2024

Biden's incompetent Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, was thankfully impeached by a GOP-led House vote last week. But his incompetence, along with that of many other left-wing radicals in the White House, is leaving a trail of destruction across this nation.