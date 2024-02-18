‘Holy Grail of Shark Science’ Caught on Camera Off US Coast – First Recording Ever of This Moment in a Great White’s Life

February 18, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A California duo recently made a discovery they referred to as “the holy grail of shark science.” Phillip Sternes, a UC Riverside biology doctoral student, and Carlos Gauna, a wildlife […] The post 'Holy Grail of Shark Science' Caught on Camera Off US Coast - First Recording Ever of This Moment in a Great White's Life appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...