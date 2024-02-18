In Trading, "The Narrower Your Focus, The Tighter Your Timing, The More Likely You'll Lose"

By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management

Top Down

Ten percent of endowments are run by top-down macro guys,” said Lone Star, one of the top-performing endowment CIOs. “We hunt for ten-year trends, gale force tailwinds, and position our portfolios around those,” he said. “Getting the macro right allows me to make a lot of mistakes and still win.” The top-down macro approach requires a far smaller investment team than the ‘best-manager’ approach and the ‘best-ideas’ approach of endowment management. “We run our money without any specific targets for an asset class, a region, or anything else. And I can beat the benchmarks by 500-600bps.”

“I have infinite-life capital, so I don’t need to be right on timing,” said Lone Star. “The narrower your focus, the tighter your timing, the more likely you’ll lose,” he explained. “The broader and longer your view, the more likely you’ll win.” Indeed.

“And if you believe in the random walk, then a drunk person will not always stumble left. A bearish person will not always make money being max short, and a bullish person won’t get rich by always being leveraged long. So, you lean against extremes, trade around your themes. And compound.”

“Oil is going to get tight over the coming five years,” said Lone Star. “If you look at the demand curves, the decline curves, we’re missing 3-5mm barrels per day out a few years,” he said. “The kinds of tailwinds I look for are all about supply -- you can’t bring enough new supply online in time for rising demand. Right now, investors are unwilling to fund sufficient new oil supply,” he said. “Semiconductors. We’re looking at trough earnings and trough values. Ask yourself, how many semiconductors will the world need in ten years? The answer is a lot.”

“AI will make the internet’s impact look like child’s play,” said Lone Star. “Who’s going to win?” he asked, rhetorically. “Everyone. That’s who. Maybe it’ll take 5-7 years, but everyone wins here,” he said. “People tell me corporate margins are too high, but I see AI as pushing them up another 2-3 percent. Multiply that by a 20x PE and stocks should be 40-60% higher just on that,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it’s straight up. We could see wild moves. We will. But it’s why we haven’t had a dollar of uninvested cash in our portfolio for the past year.”

Anecdote

“This is a thinking job,” said Lone Star. “It’s not a doing job,” continued one of America’s best-performing endowment CIOs. “It’s a job for people who pull on strings to see where they lead.” I smiled. “We screen for people with a natural curiosity and an interest in puzzles,” he explained. “Because, this game is a puzzle that’s always changing.” When I started One River in 2013, Lone Star had taken the reins of one of America’s worst performing endowments. He’s been in the Top-5 for the past 1yr, 3yrs, 5yrs running. “I surround myself with a tight group of the top thinkers across a range of disciplines, best in class types, and we hunt for opportunities, themes, and commit capital together, make concentrated bets.” Back in March and April of 2020, when One River’s long vol strategies were surging, he hit the ATM hard, pulling cash from our funds every Friday, redeploying that capital into deeply distressed securities. That’s how you compound at extraordinary rates.

“I’ve got a few deep distress guys, top-down guys, volatility experts, equity guys, credit, macro thinkers,” he said. “At any given point in time, I have $1mm with probably half my managers, and a couple billion deployed to the others.” As the investment opportunity set shifts, those allocations swing. “A lot of people in my seat have huge teams who scour the world, meeting thousands of managers, and they think that kind of work is how they’ll outperform. No doubt, they can find the best manager in Pakistan,” he said. “In general, those kinds of investors don’t think they can make money in markets, but I do,” said Lone Star. “So I spend my time with a small team, internal and external, thinking, hunting, searching the markets for things to own that other investors don’t yet realize they’ll need to buy.”