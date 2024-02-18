Watch: Mobs Of Violent African Migrants Riot, Attack Police In Holland

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Mass violence broke out in the city of The Hague in The Netherlands Saturday night as hundreds of marauding African migrants attacked police, smashed property and set fires, in scenes that once again highlight the complete failure of multiculturalism.

Reports suggest that the violence flared up between two rival groups of rival groups during a ‘meeting’ of the Eritrean community in the city where the Dutch parliament is seated.

Eritrean African immigrants devastate The Hague and attack Dutch police. pic.twitter.com/Ns7ygY5ICK — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 17, 2024

Footage appeared to show protesters breaking into the Opera Zalencentrum event venue, with police using tear gas in a desperate effort to disperse them.

The rioters then began throwing bricks and bottles at police and attacking them with sticks.

This is multiculturalism in action. https://t.co/TvgfUgqcpR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2024

Dutch News reports that four police officers were injured in the riots, and only a handful of arrests were made.

“Our colleagues were confronted with very serious violence which erupted out of nothing,” local police chief Mariëlle van Vulpen said told broadcaster NOS. “This is unacceptable.”

You reap what you sow, what else did you think would be the outcome of unchecked immigrations?pic.twitter.com/hu6YBdhsuB — Hope Hunk (@HopeHunk) February 18, 2024

Acting justice minister Dilan Yesilgöz said in a statement “Attacking emergency service workers who are simply doing their jobs is totally out of order and there will be consequences.”

Here's who devastated The Hague yesterday. We hope that this video can contribute to identification and deportation. pic.twitter.com/46Z9f1okxa — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 18, 2024

City mayor Jan van Zanen described the rioting as “disgusting and unacceptable”, adding that “We had received several reports about youngsters from the ‘Brigade Nhamedu’ looking for trouble.”

The same group also started riots in Sweden, Canada and the US, last year.

The Hague, Netherlands - Eritrean scum rioting. Tigray People's Liberation Front are a paramilitary communist group and there are tens of thousands of them claiming aslyum in the UK and Europe. They have been in an actual war in Ethiopia and are cold-blooded killers 🇳🇱🇪🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/Eg6YDneJmt — 🇬🇧RonEnglish🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RonEng1ish) February 17, 2024

The cause of the Dutch riot is also thought to be EXACTLY the same as a month ago in London. Pro-government Eritreans were holding an event and anti-regime migrants got wind of it.

Violent clashes break out between Eritrean migrants and police in The Hague in Netherlands pic.twitter.com/q3YJBg3vO1 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 18, 2024

The terrorist group #BrgedNhamedu, consisting of Ethiopians, more specifically members of the #Tigray region in #Ethiopia , attacked police officers and participants of an #Eritrea|n event in The Hague / #Netherlands today 17/02/2024 pic.twitter.com/RUTFmyxE4F — FRANKFURTER JUNGE 🇪🇷🇪🇷 (@shaebiaeritrea2) February 18, 2024

The Hague, The Netherlands.



No further comment. pic.twitter.com/v2JZe0bOuB — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) February 18, 2024

Enrichment alert. https://t.co/sraPMkPyJh — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 17, 2024

This latest round of cultural enrichment comes in the wake of the EU passing a migration pact dubbed “the suicide of Europe” which could lead to the continent being flooded with as many as 75 million new migrants.

Even pro-EU centrist leaders in Europe are now warning that mass migration is causing the collapse of civilisation there:

* * *

