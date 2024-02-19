Cummins Fined $1.6 Billion Over Allegations It Outfitted Dodge Rams With Software To Cheat Emissions

Engine manufacturer Cummins is facing $1.6 billion in fines after allegations that "it outfitted hundreds of thousands of trucks with software to defeat pollution controls," according to The Cooldown.

The DOJ took time off from prosecuting J6ers and President Trump to allege that Cummins' actions were in violation of the Clean Air Act.

The agency says that "about 1 million Ram pickups" were rigged to cheat emissions tests so they could look "cleaner than they actually are," the report says.

The DOJ says that "630,000 model year 2013-2019 Ram engines and 330,000 model year 2019-2023 Ram engines" have been "secretly releasing" nitrogen oxide as a result.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, nitrogen oxide can cause irritation to the human respiratory system, leading to asthma attacks and other respiratory issues that may require hospitalization. Additionally, this pollutant contributes to the formation of ozone smog and intense tropical downpours.

Engine manufacturers such as Cummins shirk their responsibility to maintain breathable air by evading emissions tests.

Even Merrick Garland made a statement about the action: “Violations of our environmental laws have a tangible impact. They inflict real harm on people in communities across the country.”

Cummins paid a $1.6 billion fine to California to settle the claims.

The company pledges ongoing cooperation with investigators to address environmental concerns, while its partner Stellantis begins recalling non-compliant Ram models for software adjustments. This significant penalty should prompt the automotive industry to prioritize decisive climate action.

Amazonian tribesmen supposedly experiencing more "tropical downpours" as a result of Cummins rigging some software were sadly unavailable for comment. But we're sure the PhD volumes at the Harvard library will soon be replete with "academic studies" about how Cummins is singlehandedly biggest cause of climate change on the planet.