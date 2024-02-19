Do we have to choose between capitalism and charity?

The entire question in the headline hit us here at The Price of Liberty as kind of strange. In our eyes, it isn’t like capitalism (free markets) and charity are mutually exclusive. We figure that without income from capitalistic enterprises (whether owned by us or us working for other people), we would not be able to be charitable. To give money, time, goods, and services, to worthy causes. Including people in need. Including both physical and spiritual family in need.

We assume that is the case with other lovers of liberty, whether they are people of faith or not.

But perhaps, we see that many people do not see matters that way. Why?

Part of it is how they are taught to define capitalism. If they are taught that “true capitalism” is some form of crony capitalism in which corruption plays a major role, then they will see it as incompatible with charity.

Part of it is perhaps how they define who is worthy of receiving charity? Or who has the power to decide who should receive charity?

Part of it is also how they define ownership of resources, including the worth of labor of an individual – literally of a person’s time. If they believe that society, groups, have a right to dictate what a person does with their own time and energy, then of course, they see charity and capitalism in a different light.

For those of us who believe that each individual has the right and power to decide how their time and energy, and what they own and control, can be used? Who believe that charity is showing love (at least “phileo” or brotherly love in a voluntary manner to others? Then we see no conflict between capitalism (that is, free markets) and charity (giving to others). None at all.

Or are we guilty of making life too simple?

Is it too simple to say that a society, an economy, a system or way of life that allows us to obtain resources from others by voluntarily exchanging goods and service, is precisely the system that supports charity? The ability to decide, voluntarily, what to do with the wealth we have? To include giving to others who have needs that they cannot meet? And the power to decide for ourselves who is deserving of such giving?

Think about these things.



