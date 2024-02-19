France Passes Law Criminalizing ALL OPPOSITION To mRNA Injections, Affecting Informed Consent

February 19, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

With what has just happened in France, it is a good time to become educated about informed consent. Natural News reported “The French government just passed a law to fine and imprison people for refusing to get injected with mRNA (modRNA) ‘vaccines.'” All opposition to mRNA-LNP (lipid nanoparticles) injections in France is now considered to be “sectarian …



Read More...