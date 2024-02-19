Hillary Clinton Claims "Wannabe Dictator" Trump Will Pull US Out Of NATO, "Militarize American Law Enforcement"

Ex-Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton apparently couldn't pass up the opportunity to trash former President Donald Trump before an audience of Western defense leaders in Europe. A gathering of elite European defense bureaucrats is perhaps the only venue she remains 'popular'.

Clinton said during a panel of the Munich Security Conference that if Trump enters the White House again he'll seek to withdraw the United States from NATO. She told the international audience that Trump must be taken "literally and seriously" after he on the campaign trail blasted NATO countries for lagging behind on defense spending. For many years Trump has been consistent in his message of demanding alliance members fulfill their obligation of 2 percent.

Screenshot of session at Munich Security Conference

Trump had earlier this month said he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO states that don't meet spending guidelines on defense. In the remarks which can easily been seen as hyperbole spoken before an enthusiastic 'America First' crowd, he explained:

“NATO was busted until I came along,” Trump said at a rally in Conway, South Carolina. “I said, ‘Everybody’s gonna pay.’ They said, ‘Well, if we don’t pay, are you still going to protect us?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ They couldn’t believe the answer.”

Clinton on Saturday in Munich warned that as Trump seeks re-election, "We have a long struggle ahead of us, and the obvious point to make about Donald Trump is take him literally and seriously."

"He means what he says," she emphasized. "People did not take him literally and seriously in 2016. Now he is telling us what he intends to do, and people who try to wish it away, brush it away, are living in an alternative reality."

She further claimed that his prior statements are an indicator that he will seek to "pull us out of NATO." She continued:

"He will do everything he can to become an absolute authoritarian leader if given the opportunity to do so. And he will pull us out of NATO even though the Congress passed a resolution saying that he couldn’t without congressional support, because he will just not fund our obligations."

Hillary has really been on a roll lately, and mainstream networks have naturally been ready to give her a platform no matter the nature of her ravings...

Speaking to Christiane Amanpour on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference she claimed that if Trump returns to the presidency he'll call in the Army to "round up people because of the way they look."

She said, "They may or may not be undocumented. It doesn’t matter to him. He wants to call out the Army to do that."

Deranged Hillary Clinton claims Trump is going to use the Army to round up Americans and use the Insurrection Act to militarize law enforcement because he's "enamoured of Putin," or something. Report here https://t.co/cRbejO2guZ pic.twitter.com/WHjGK5ph8z — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) February 19, 2024

Hillary further claimed that Trump “wants to use, you know, the Insurrection Act to militarize American law enforcement.”

And of course she played the Putin card in the interview:

She then threw in Putin and Russia for good measure, stating “That’s what he wants. He wants to bend the government of the United States to his will, just like Vladimir Putin did to Russia.” Hillary also charged that Republicans “are not doing America’s business, they’re doing Donald Trump’s business,” adding “He’s a wannabe dictator. Why is Donald Trump so enamoured of Putin?”

As for NATO and defense spending, the reality is that Trump's biting criticisms of NATO predate even his getting elected in 2016. Throughout his four years, he berated and threatened NATO over the dire issue. Since the Ukraine crisis, a number of Western officials have quietly admitted Trump was right to sound the alarm over European preparedness (or lack of).

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has recently voiced that he's "confident" that the US will "remain a strong ally and committed ally" regardless of the outcome of upcoming election.