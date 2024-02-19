Iran-Backed Houthis Sink British Ship Near Yemen: Crew Evacuates Amid Red Sea Tension

February 19, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Houthis sank a ship sailing in the Red Sea, south of Yemen's coastal city of Mukha, according to a report released on Monday by the UKMTO, the Maritime Trade Operations Agency of the United Kingdom. The crew had to evacuate their ship due to the Houthis for the first time since Israel began its war against Hamas in Gaza.



Read More...