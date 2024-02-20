7.62×39 Ballistics Tables For Major Ammo Manufacturers

February 20, 2024 |

You’ve discovered our in-depth look at 7.62×39 ballistics from numerous ammo manufacturers.

Clicking on the links below will jump to your favorite ammo company and unlock the data you need for your preferred factory load.

7.62×39 Ballistics Charts

Jump to an ammo company: Atomic | ATS | Barnaul | Belom | CorBon | Federal | Fiocchi | G2 Research | Geco | Hornady | HSM | Igman | Nosler | PMC | Prvi Partizan | Remington | Sellier & Bellot | TulAmmo | Underwood | Winchester | Wolf

Atomic Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Atomic Tactical Cycling Subsonic 7.62×39 220 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

ATS Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

ATS Ammunition 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Barnaul Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Barnaul 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ | Barnaul 7.62×39 123 grain HP | Barnaul 7.62×39 125 grain SP

Barnaul 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Barnaul 7.62×39 123 grain HP Ballistics Chart

Barnaul 7.62×39 125 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Belom Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Belom 7.62×39 123 grain Steel Core FMJ | Belom 7.62×39 123 grain Tactical Core FMJ

Belom 7.62×39 123 grain Steel Core FMJ Ballistics Chart

Belom 7.62×39 123 grain Tactical Core FMJ Ballistics Chart

CorBon Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

CorBon 7.62×39 123 grain DPX Ballistics Chart

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Federal Power-Shok 7.62×39 123 grain JSP | Federal American Eagle 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ

Federal Power-Shok 7.62×39 123 grain JSP Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Fiocchi Range Dynamice 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

G2 Research Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

G2 Research Trident Rip Out 7.62×39 124 grain Copper HP Ballistics Chart

Geco Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Geco Target 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Black 7.62×39 123 grain SST | Hornady Subsonic 7.62×39 255 grain Sub-X

Hornady Black 7.62×39 123 grain SST Ballistics Chart

Hornady Subsonic 7.62×39 255 grain Sub-X Ballistics Chart

HSM Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: HSM Lead Free 7.62×39 123 grain TSX Boattail | HSM Training 7.62×39 123 grain FMJBT

HSM Lead Free 7.62×39 123 grain TSX Boattail Ballistics Chart

HSM Training 7.62×39 123 grain FMJBT Ballistics Chart

Igman Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Igman 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Nosler Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Nosler 7.62×39 123 grain Ballistic Tip | Nosler 7.62×39 123 grain Expansion Tip | Nosler Varmageddon 7.62×39 123 grain FB Tipped

Nosler 7.62×39 123 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Nosler 7.62×39 123 grain Expansion Tip Ballistics Chart

Nosler Varmageddon 7.62×39 123 grain FB Tipped Ballistics Chart

PMC Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

PMC Bronze 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ | Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain PSP | Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain RN SP

Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan 7.62×39 123 grain RN SP Ballistics Chart

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Remington Core-Lokt 7.62×39 125 grain PSP Ballistics Chart

Sellier and Bellot Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sellier & Bellot 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ | Sellier & Bellot 7.62×39 124 grain SP

Sellier & Bellot 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 7.62×39 124 grain SP Ballistics Chart

TulAmmo Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: TulAmmo 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ | TulAmmo 7.62×39 124 grain HP | TulAmmo 7.62×39 154 grain SP

TulAmmo 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

TulAmmo 7.62×39 124 grain HP Ballistics Chart

TulAmmo 7.62×39 154 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Underwood Ammo 7.62×39 123 grain Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Winchester PDX1 Defender 7.62×39 120 grain SCHP | Winchester Deer Season XP 7.62×39 123 grain Extreme Point | Winchester Power Point 7.62×39 123 grain PP | Winchester USA 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ

Winchester PDX1 Defender 7.62×39 120 grain SCHP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Deer Season XP 7.62×39 123 grain Extreme Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester Power Point 7.62×39 123 grain PP Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Ammunition Ballistics – 7.62×39

Jump to a ballistics chart: Wolf Performance 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ | Wolf Performance 7.62×39 123 grain HP | Wolf Performance Mil-Spec 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ | Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ | Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 123 grain HP | Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ | Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain HP | Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain SP | Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 125 grain SP

Wolf Performance 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Performance 7.62×39 123 grain HP Ballistics Chart

Wolf Performance Mil-Spec 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 123 grain HP Ballistics Chart

Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain HP Ballistics Chart

Wolf Military Classic 7.62×39 124 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Wolf Polyformance 7.62×39 125 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics. Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.

7.62×39 Ballistics Trajectory Chart

The trajectory measures the bullet’s flight path. We measure it in terms of bullet drop at a given distance from the end of the barrel.

A flat shooting cartridge is ideal for long-range shooting because the shooter will require fewer adjustments to compensate for bullet drop. A flat trajectory also means that a cartridge will be more forgiving of small ranging mistakes.

Below is a sample 7.62×39 bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of how the 7.62×39 trajectory looks.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 7.62×39 load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

When comparing the 7.62×39 and .308 Winchester, the 7.62×39 trajectory seems embarrassing, but it still has a reasonably flat trajectory out to 300 yards. Capable of MOA shooting in the hands of an experienced rifleman. However, after that, it begins to nose dive towards the ground. At close range, the 7.62×39 is a very flat shooting round, which makes shot placement much easier within 300 yards.

The poor trajectory is due to a low ballistic coefficient (BC) of 0.27 and a lower muzzle velocity, among other factors.

7.62×39 Muzzle Velocity (fps)

Muzzle velocity is how fast the bullet leaves the barrel, measured in Feet-Per-Second (fps). Many factors contribute to muzzle velocity, including the barrel length, bullet weight, and amount of propellant. So, a bolt action rifle with a 24-inch barrel could produce higher muzzle velocities than a semi-automatic carbine with a 16-inch barrel.

The Sellier & Bellot full metal jacket (FMJ) 124 gr 7.62×39 Russian has a muzzle velocity of 2,421 fps, while the TulAmmo 154-grain bullet has a muzzle velocity of 2,329 fps. The heavier bullet is a bit slower but is still propelled at acceptable speeds for most American shooters to achieve excellent terminal performance, whether hunting hogs, whitetail deer, or using it for self-defense.

Especially considering that Hornady Black 123-grain SST is only slightly faster, with a muzzle velocity of 2,350 fps.

7.62×39 Muzzle Energy

Muzzle energy is how much force the bullet leaves the barrel with, measured in foot-pounds of energy (ft-lbs).

Velocity and bullet weight are the contributing factors of muzzle energy that often translate into the amount of stopping power and terminal ballistics of a bullet.

Obviously, you can achieve varying specs when reloading or hand-loading rounds, as most factory-loaded ammo has a muzzle energy of 1,400 to 1,700 ft-lbs.

The Igman 123-grain FMJ is on the higher end of the spectrum at 1,776 ft-lbs, and the Atomic Tactical Cycling Subsonic 220-grain hollow point boat tail (HPBT) is at the opposite end with 539 ft-lbs of energy at the muzzle.

The Wolf Military Classic soft point (SP) 124-grain bullet has a muzzle energy of 1,589 ft-lbs, while the Wolf Performance hollow point (HP) 123-grain bullet has a lower muzzle velocity of 1,524 ft-lbs. Placing both rounds squarely in the middle of the other variants.

How do 7.62×39 Ballistics Compare to Other Rifle Cartridges?

The 7.62×39 Soviet, not to be confused with the 7.62 NATO, is an intermediate rifle cartridge often fired from an SKS, AK-47, and other light machine guns, so there are plenty of other cartridges to compare it to.

It’s much more capable than handgun calibers, such as the 45 ACP, but it can’t compete when stacked up against long-range calibers like the 6.5 Creedmoor.

The sweet spot for the 7.62×39 is amongst the 223 Remington, 30-30 Winchester, 300 Blackout, and 350 Legend. However, each caliber has its benefits and drawbacks in various scenarios.

7.62×39 vs 350 Legend Ballistics Chart

7.62×39 vs 300 Blackout Ballistics Chart

Check out our article for a more detailed comparison of the 7.62×39 vs 300 Blackout.

7.62×39 vs 5.56 Ballistics Chart

Check out our article for a more detailed comparison of the 7.62×39 vs 5.56 Nato.

7.62×39 vs .223 Ballistics Chart

Frequently Asked Questions

The team at Ammo.com has rounded up and answered several of the most commonly asked questions we receive about 7.62×39 ballistics.

What is the drop of a 7.62 bullet at 300 yards?

The drop of a 7.62 bullet at 300 yards is about -14” if you’re talking about the 7.62×39 Soviet.

What is the 7.62×39 comparable to?

The 7.62×39 is comparable to the 30-30 and 300 Blackout.

What is the lethal distance for 7.62×39?

The lethal distance for 7.62×39 is about 200 yards for deer hunting and about 400 yards for military use.

What is 7.62×39 ammo good for?

7.62×39 ammo is good for hunting medium game, such as whitetail deer, and home defense.

How does barrel length affect the velocity and accuracy of 7.62×39 ammunition?

The barrel length doesn’t affect the velocity and accuracy of 7.62×39 ammunition as much as many other rounds; however, a 16-inch barrel is recommended for most hunting scenarios.

What is the effective range of the 7.62x39mm round when used in an AK-47?

The effective range of the 7.62x39mm round when used in an AK-47 is about 300 yards.

What is the effective range of a 7.62×39 round?

The effective range of a 7.62×39 round is 400 yards for military use.

7.62×39 Ballistics Tables For Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

