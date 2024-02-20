Did Justice Jackson Disclose the Outcome in Relentless and Loper-Bright?

I was listening to the oral argument in Corner Post, Inc. v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System today, and I was struck by the following exchange (from the transcript):

JUSTICE JACKSON: If I understand you correctly, each new company that is created in an industry can suddenly bring a challenge that might risk or undermine valid –invalidation of the entire basis of the industry, each new company, because you say each new company that's created can bring such a lawsuit. Now, whether or not it will succeed, I understand, but aren't you risking destabilization of the industry in this way?

MR. WEIR: We don't think so. We—we think the experience in the Sixth Circuit is what you'll see. There –there was no uptick in challenges to old regulations in the Sixth Circuit, and we would have seen them there in the last —

JUSTICE JACKSON: Is —is that possible because we had other doctrines that prevented, so, you know, for example, Chevron existed and so there were lots of things that already –you know, right? Like, there are reasons why you might not have an uptick. I'm just wondering, in a world in which you could bring these actions, why wouldn't you have this problem?

MR. WEIR: Well, I –I think that because most regulations are –are valid, there's –there's no argument that they're unlawful. So you would –so you wouldn't see them. It's only the ones that have defects that you're going to see challenges to or potential defects.