Here’s Disgraced FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hanging Out With His Jailhouse Bros

February 20, 2024

(Based Underground)—Disgraced FTX founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, appears unkempt in a recently obtained prison photo, according to crypto influencer Tiffany Fong. The picture was shared on X and allegedly taken by a former inmate named G Lock, who was in prison with Bankman-Fried.

Fong mentioned that inmates are only allowed to take photos on Christmas and Father’s Day, and she obscured the faces of other inmates to protect their privacy. In the photo, Bankman-Fried seems to have lost weight and looks disheveled. Fong added that he is reportedly not showering as much and is not as clean-shaven as before.

A representative for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on the photo.

First photo of Sam Bankman-Fried in jail at MDC Brooklyn. (December 17, 2023) pic.twitter.com/QlENjjmeQG — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) February 20, 2024

The former FTX CEO has been at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center since August and was initially under house arrest. However, he was remanded after a judge found probable cause to believe he had attempted to tamper with witnesses.

The prison is infamous for its poor living conditions, with a former warden calling it “the most troubled facility in the Bureau of Prisons.” Bankman-Fried not only has to deal with these conditions but also must find ways to pass the time without internet access, as inmates are only allowed radios or MP3 players.

In November, a jury found Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in his criminal trial in Manhattan federal court. He could face up to 110 years in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

Representatives for Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article generated from corporate media reports and Twitter.

