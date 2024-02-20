New York Mayor Warns Migrants If They Keep Attacking NYPD Officers, They’ll Be Downgraded To 4-Star Hotels

February 20, 2024

NEW YORK, NY — During a recent press conference, Mayor Eric Adams announced that he will no longer tolerate migrant attacks against NYPD officers, warning that further incidents would result in a downgrade in migrant living accommodations from luxurious 5-star hotels to humble 4-star establishments.



