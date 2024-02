NYC Teachers Worry Trucker Boycott Could Delay Shipment Of Gay Porn To Schools

February 20, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY — Scores of truckers have vowed to boycott New York City in response to the "egregious" $355 million fraud ruling against former President Donald Trump. The possible boycott has been a source of concern for the city's teachers, as it could delay shipments of gay porn to their elementary schools.



