Russia Arrests Dual US Citizen Accused of Treason

February 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Tuesday it had detained a 33-year-old woman with dual Russian-U.S. citizenship on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine's armed forces. The post Russia Arrests Dual US Citizen Accused of Treason appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...