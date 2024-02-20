State Department Officials Privately Criticized Funding Effort To Delegitimize Israel, Contradicting Public Statements
February 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Diplomats in the Biden State Department privately expressed alarm over a $1 million taxpayer-funded grant meant to bankroll investigations into alleged Israeli human rights violations, contradicting the agency's public defense of the funding initiative. Now, the State Department won't say what happened to the money. The post State Department Officials Privately Criticized Funding Effort To Delegitimize Israel, Contradicting Public Statements appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments