Summer Lee’s Progressive Opponent Calls for ‘Squad’ Member To Return Donations From Prominent Anti-Semites

February 20, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep. Summer Lee's (D., Pa.) primary opponent called on the "Squad" member to refund campaign contributions from Muslim activists known for pro-terrorist and anti-Semitic rhetoric. The post Summer Lee's Progressive Opponent Calls for 'Squad' Member To Return Donations From Prominent Anti-Semites appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...