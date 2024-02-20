Watch-Dealer In Philly Rebuts 'Russian Oligarch' Label By Fake News Media After Buying Trump Sneakers

Legacy media, resembling a pack of demented wolves, quickly labeled an American immigrant from Ukraine, who had served in the US military, as a 'Russian oligarch' following his purchase of $9,000 "Never Surrender" sneakers signed by former President Trump at Philadelphia's Sneaker Con on Saturday.

The Daily Mail falsely accused luxury watch dealer Roman Sharf of being a Trump-supporting "Russian oligarch" after buying the Never Surrender sneakers.

On Monday, Sharf went on the offensive against legacy media outlets who falsely called him a Russian oligarch. He said this on X:

The headlines say: "Russian Oligarch CEO spends 9000 dollars on a pair of sneakers to support Trump." Sounds catchy, but I came from Ukraine (back when it was still the Soviet Union) as a refugee with my dad. The man had 4 dollars in his pocket. I busted my ass since I was 13 years old, worked every dirty job you can think of to get to a point where I can splurge on a $9000 pair of collectible sneakers, served in the US Military to shown my honor and gratitude for the opportunity to do so… But I guess that headline would not have gotten clicks by saying "Russian Refugee," or "Ukrainian Refugee," or perhaps… just a man. I wasn't trying to make a political statement by buying the shoes, but still received a ton of messages saying, "You support Trump, therefore you lost a follower and client." Here, I thought clients bought watches from Luxury Bazaar, due to our 21 years in business and our personalized service. What a confirmation of how divided this country is. With that said—no mean tweet, comment on IG, or newspaper article will stop me from being a patriot of this great country. This is great country that once took in a poor immigrant and gave me the opportunity to be where I am today. The country that stands to give us all a fighting chance. I love this country, and I am proud to be an American. You wanna hate me for wanting this country to be thriving and unified as one—go ahead and judge this sneakerhead for my politics. But just know that no matter what, I do pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all. Thank you, and God bless America!

— Roman Sharf | CEO of Luxury Bazaar (@romansharf) February 19, 2024

This is yet another instance of legacy media spreading Russian misinformation and disinformation. They just can't help themselves ahead of the presidential election.