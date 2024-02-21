9/11 Fire Commissioner Blasts Jamaal Bowman as Imbecile for Peddling Conspiracy Theories

The New York City fire commissioner who served during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks is blasting Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman (N.Y.) for suggesting the attacks were a false flag operation, with the commissioner saying he's dealt with "imbeciles" like Bowman "for over 20 years now." The post 9/11 Fire Commissioner Blasts Jamaal Bowman as Imbecile for Peddling Conspiracy Theories appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


