Boris Johnson, Who Putin Said Stopped a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Backs Out of Tucker Carlson Interview After Alleged Refusal to Pay

February 21, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed out of an interview that had been arranged with Tucker Carlson because the former Fox News star would not fork over a $1 […] The post Boris Johnson, Who Putin Said Stopped a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Backs Out of Tucker Carlson Interview After Alleged Refusal to Pay appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...