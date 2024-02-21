California Dem Introduces Bill To Divert Surplus Funds to Reparations Amid Historic Budget Deficit

February 21, 2024   |   Tags:

A California Democrat last week introduced a bill that would divert reserve funds from an economic relief fund to pay for reparations amid a historic budget deficit in the state. The post California Dem Introduces Bill To Divert Surplus Funds to Reparations Amid Historic Budget Deficit appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x