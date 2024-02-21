Family Sets Up GoFundMe For Suspect Who Allegedly Started Shootout at KC Super Bowl Parade

February 21, 2024   |   Tags:
The mother of the suspect who started the deadly shootout at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week, reportedly set up a (now […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Family Sets Up GoFundMe For Suspect Who Allegedly Started Shootout at KC Super Bowl Parade

February 21, 2024   |   Tags:
The mother of the suspect who started the deadly shootout at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week, reportedly set up a (now […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Family Sets Up GoFundMe For Suspect Who Allegedly Started Shootout at KC Super Bowl Parade

February 21, 2024   |   Tags:
The mother of the suspect who started the deadly shootout at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade last week, reportedly set up a (now […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x