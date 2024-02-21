Google (Kinda) Apologizes After Woke AI Gemini Exposed As Anti-White Racist

Update (1645ET): Having been busted on some very clear race bias in the image generation segment of their new AI, Gemini Experiences Senior Director of Product Management Jack Krawczyk addressed the responses from the AI that had led social media users to voice concern.

In a statement to Fox News Digital,

"We're working to improve these kinds of depictions immediately," Krawczyk said. "Gemini's AI image generation does generate a wide range of people. And that's generally a good thing because people around the world use it. But it's missing the mark here."

Was that an apology?

Maybe they thought they could get away with it?

Or it was being done for some higher purpose?

As Modernity.news' Paul Joseph Watson detailed earlier, Google’s Gemini AI program is being roasted for producing ‘diverse’ image results that show things like black Vikings and other historically inaccurate depictions.

Users report that the program’s artificial intelligence image search has a ‘woke’ bias baked in, to the point where it severely limits the display of images of white people.

One person searched for typical images of Australians, Americans, Germans and Brits and was given this in response.

It's embarrassingly hard to get Google Gemini to acknowledge that white people exist pic.twitter.com/4lkhD7p5nR — Deedy (@debarghya_das) February 20, 2024

Who knew there were so many black and Chinese female revolutionary soldiers?

I asked Gemini to make images of American revolutionary soldiers. pic.twitter.com/eqLgaBgz0U — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 21, 2024

Apparently, 1820’s Scotland was full of sub-Saharan Africans.

Google's AI is a joke pic.twitter.com/TMhRdzIUwI — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) February 20, 2024

Will children decades in the future grow up thinking that Vikings looked like this?

Google's Gemini AI cannot understand cultural and historical context, and has to play the 'diversity card' including changing white people (males in particular) to any other ethnic group or sex. pic.twitter.com/vXzLQUP0Ai — Jean Easter (@JeanGardenLuv) February 21, 2024

Google Gemini AI is on crack.



Asked for a Viking, no problems showing me "diverse" Vikings.



Asked for an African, the AI is schooling me that it can't in the name of Diversity.



Don't try to make me believe there's no war on Whites anymore.#googlegemini pic.twitter.com/8fvnXJqMT5 — MAiD Organ Donor (@maidorgandonor) February 21, 2024

How about medieval queens of England?

This is what happens when the woke start to play with AI models...Google's Gemini trying to be inclusive. Love the diversity....lol #AI #google #Gemini pic.twitter.com/CZiv5N8bM6 — Ghost-e/acc (@CannaFirm) February 19, 2024

I don’t recall there being too many Popes who looked like this.

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

17th century physicists have also been rebranded.

17th century was wild pic.twitter.com/r5Jl0UZyTn — Joscha Bach (@Plinz) February 20, 2024

In some instances, the program refuses outright to show white couples, insisting that “diversity” should be “celebrated” and that it won’t show a specific ethnic group. Apart from if they’re non-white, then it will.

Gemini by @Google is ludicrously racist.



Refuses to show white couples, shows black couple with no pushback.



Says to "celebrate diversity and inclusivity" under white.



Says "deserve to be celebrated and represented" under black. pic.twitter.com/yZ9omb8By8 — Tractavi (@Tractavi) February 20, 2024

Trying to appease the current libs, it's woke tuned..

It keeps adding "diverse" and spreading misinformation. That's why I said before power must not go to limited hands. Open source is needed! pic.twitter.com/XcvakmDTfr — Jay Desai (@djaym7x) February 20, 2024

Or in some cases, it will allow searches for a “white woman,” but three out of four will still be non-white.

Gemini even apparently embraces ‘diversity and inclusion’ when depicting images of Nazi soldiers from World War II.

Google Gemini values diversity and inclusion pic.twitter.com/TjPq3byn20 — George Freud🏴‍☠️👽😻 (@qorgidaddy) February 21, 2024

Gemini actively refuses to make people white and changes prompts to promote "diversity" pic.twitter.com/rI5ZHL6S8A — Jay (@InvasiveAmerica) February 20, 2024

Asked to generate an astronaut on the moon holding Bitcoin, all the images look like the same Indian woman.

Not a lot of diversity in mars astronauts #Gemini pic.twitter.com/AlbaRahzWb — Mars Miner (@realMarsMiner) February 18, 2024

And it's not just 'people'...

As we highlight in the video below, while white people are seemingly underrepresented by Google’s Gemini AI, they are noticeably common in other contexts.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.