Google’s New AI Model ‘Gemini’ Becomes Internet Laughingstock After its Absurdly ‘Diverse’ Depictions of Historically White Figures Go Viral

February 21, 2024 | Tags: News

Google’s new Artificial Intelligence model “Gemini,” which replaced its absurdly inaccurate AI chatbot “Bard” AI in December, is being blasted by critics as “Soviet and […]

Source



Read More...