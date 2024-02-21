Indiana Couple Appeals to Supreme Court After Their Child Was Taken From Them For Refusing To Use Preferred Pronouns

They are coming for your children is not hyperbolic. NEW: Catholic Indiana couple appeals to Supreme Court after their child was taken from them after they refused to refer to him as his preferred pronouns. Utter insanity. In 2021, the Indiana Department of Child Services investigated parents Mary and Jeremy Cox and later took… pic.twitter.com/XsFRBKoadn …



Read More...