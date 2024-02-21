Indiana Couple Appeals to Supreme Court After Their Child Was Taken From Them For Refusing To Use Preferred Pronouns

February 21, 2024   |   Tags: ,
They are coming for your children is not hyperbolic. NEW: Catholic Indiana couple appeals to Supreme Court after their child was taken from them after they refused to refer to him as his preferred pronouns. Utter insanity. In 2021, the Indiana Department of Child Services investigated parents Mary and Jeremy Cox and later took… pic.twitter.com/XsFRBKoadn …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x