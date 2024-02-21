It Is Not Helping The Poor – It Is Enabling Them To Remain The Same & Sometimes Worse

February 21, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
“I am for doing good to the poor, but…I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. I observed…that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

It Is Not Helping The Poor – It Is Enabling Them To Remain The Same & Sometimes Worse

February 21, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
“I am for doing good to the poor, but…I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. I observed…that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x