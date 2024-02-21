Operation Warp Speed Was a Global Military Operation

February 21, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Former United States president Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was responsible for getting the mRNA “vaccine” out, complete with the propaganda required to make sure the citizens complied. Operation Warp Speed was a partnership between the military (Department of Defense) and “health” “experts” at the Health and Human Services Department in the U.S. A group of …



Read More...