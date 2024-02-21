When has a State seceded? Who calls the shots?

February 21, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Back in the 1860s, it was all very simple and clear-cut – at least looking back a century and a half. A State called a convention with delegates selected by voters, and if the convention voted to leave the Union, a declaration was published stating the fact and reasons. Good or bad, or both.

(By the way, that is called “representative democracy” and the States are sovereigns. Too bad the self-proclaimed “defenders of democracy” today (and then, at least in the North and West) can’t seem to understand that. Of course, these same so-called democracy-worshippers today don’t seem to trust The People” to vote right without some kind of vanguard telling them what to vote for.)

But today, we need to ask, when does a State de facto secede from the Union. (Well, what is left of the federal republic after 150 years of stealing power, money, and rights by DC.)

What do you, dear readers, think?

Is a flat-out refusal to obey the federal courts’ dictates and decisions an indicator? Is once enough? Or is there some quantity of rejection that is the trigger? We have State after State playing that card. Texas (or so it is claimed) is ignoring or rejecting the Supremes’ decision about barbed-tape fencing. The Hawaiian Supremes claim that the 2nd Amendment doesn’t apply to Hawaii and so the Supremes’ decision on keeping and baring arms can be ignored. California and other States have refused to apply federal law. Other States have (after picking and choosing) have stepped on the FedGov’s toes daring to enforce federal laws.

The federal response has been mixed as well. It appears to be based more on the political position vis-a-vis the current regime (and the Deep State) than on pedestrian matters such as obeying the US Constitution.

And we read more and more screeds (sometimes by politicians) decrying all the various efforts and actions to secede or have a national divorce or stage rebellions, revolts, or other conflicts.

And in those States that are thumbing their noses at DC and each other, just who is deciding to do so? Is it so-called leaders out of touch with the will of the people? “Leaders” who are running hard to get back in front of the mob they are supposed to be leading? Media? Big business? The Deep State?

I don’t think any of us here at TPOL have a clear answer to the questions. At the same time, as we travel across state lines, we see more and more differences and hear more and more warnings about these issues that are drawing deeper and harder lines across the country.

In some ways, it is our fond desire to declare a pox on both (or all) their houses. Will secession or divorce restore more of our liberties? Or at least set the stage to do so? Or will it lead to massive conflict, bloodshed, and destruction that will reduce our liberty?

Again, dear readers, what do you think?



Read More...