"I Hope Public Is Waking Up": Border Invasion Sparks Migrant Crime Crisis In Major Cities

Elon Musk expressed his hope that the masses are waking up to the migrant invasion facilitated by radicals in the Biden administration. He wrote on X, "I hope the public is waking up to this."

I hope the public is waking up to this https://t.co/xDw7UYKpS0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2024

We noted earlier this week that a record 7.3 million illegal aliens have crossed the southwest border under President Biden's watch. This data was sourced from the US Customs and Border Protection.

Over the past few weeks, New York has been overwhelmed by a wave of crimes committed by illegal immigrants



The attack on the police in Times Square, the shooting in Manhattan, a series of thefts in Brooklyn - all this is the work of illegal immigrants.



“What goes on in Third… pic.twitter.com/A3XzsCOd74 — Charlie ⛳️ 💖🗽 🥳 🏕 🚴‍♀️⛺🐈🐈‍⬛ (@MAGACharlie2024) February 21, 2024

Stunning chart of the invasion!

One uncomfortable reality of the invasion is that millions of unvetted folks from third-world countries are on US city streets. Some of these "asylum seekers" have deep connections with street gangs around the world, known for drug smuggling, human trafficking, and killings.

New Yorkers saw firsthand the turmoil caused by some migrants when a 15-year-old undocumented male was charged with shooting a Brazilian tourist in the leg in the center of Times Square.

15-year-old migrant (Jesus Alejandro Rivas-Figueroa), suspected of shooting a tourist and firing at a police officer during a failed robbery in Times Square, was arrested by the US Marshals Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force.



He is also a suspect in an armed robbery in the Bronx… pic.twitter.com/l0hBRgMIn8 — Project TABS (@ProjectTabs) February 19, 2024

He gets arrested and cries.

US Marshalls detained an illegal teen migrant for shooting a tourist and firing shots at police in Times Square. 👀🧐 pic.twitter.com/GRhrgJWSUY — T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) February 14, 2024

Other migrants have attacked NYPD officers.

National FOP Vice President Joe Gamaldi joined Newsmax to discuss the recently released bodycam video, which shows a group of migrants attack NYPD officers. pic.twitter.com/E1ZExkWhpt — Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) February 13, 2024

Migrants released from jail greeted the press with rude gestures - an indication they have no respect for US laws.

And migrants have been causing more chaos.

Migrants doing their thing in Brooklyn (NYC). They steal a scooter and then chases the person to beat him up 👀 pic.twitter.com/p21wL9jV2r — Crazy Society (Fights, Crazy, Funny, Viral Videos) (@CrazySocietynow) February 20, 2024

COMING SOON TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Violent illegal migrants assault NYPD officers making an arrest at the Randalls Island Migrant Shelter.



Via @loudlabsnyc pic.twitter.com/1cOkRzAOnj — NYScanner (@nyscanner) February 20, 2024

New Yorker goes off about NYC migrant crisis.



"They're not legal, If they were legal, they need to pay taxes"



"There's no laws against illegal migrants committing crimes"



"It's lawlessness"



"It's getting bad because they're next to my house and they piss on my door"



"I can… pic.twitter.com/7ngfFjNx6K — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 16, 2024

Vote OUT

Open Border DEM Politicians!



Migrant Crime

Not Just Chicago, NYC, DC, and other big cities



But now happening in Small Town USA pic.twitter.com/CqMKCYKB9T — RuOK2_Day (@ruok2_day) February 22, 2024

Another Police Officer Violently attacked with a machete in New York City!



Illegal Migrant Crime Is Out Of Control In New York. Attacks on police officers skyrocket.



US Taxpayer-funded migrant shelters in New York are causing havoc.



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/vTAuTP4Ikb — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 15, 2024

🚨🚨NY ILLEGAL MIGRANTS create street gangs robbing millions from New Yorkers and committing violent crimes against New York citizens. pic.twitter.com/0WTynbn462 — 🌲 🦅 CheckMark 🦅 🌲 (@Stoked_on_Earth) February 20, 2024

This leaves us with this...

A 27-year-old migrant hijacked a Maryland tow truck and went on a 'Grand Theft Auto '-like rampage in Silver Spring. Local media reports the migrants hit more than 20 vehicles.

🇺🇸BREAKING: STOLEN TOW TRUCK POLICE CHASE



The tow truck smashed into multiple cars and drove through a field where it snagged utility lines before returning to the road and hitting more cars in Maryland.



Source: Police Frequency, Live Now pic.twitter.com/OLh4cQopFa — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2024

Someone just stole a Maryland DOT tow truck. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/KymEFxFs8Y — Casey Nolen (@CaseyNolen) February 16, 2024

Illegal Immigrant Leads Police on a High-Speed Chase in Stolen Maryland State Tow Truckpic.twitter.com/k9E4gqxgs1 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2024

What goes on in third-world countries is now happening regularly in progressive hellhole cities.