Jeffrey Epstein Had Secret 'Panopticon' Recording Room To Monitor 'Guests': Lawsuit

In late 2019, Jeffrey Epstein victim Maria Farmer alleged that the deceased pedophile had a "media room" on the first floor where high-profile johns were allegedly recorded having sex with women and children.

Epstein accuser Maria Farmer (via CBS)

"So if you’re facing the house, there’s a window on the right that’s barred – that’s the room, the ‘media room’ is what he called it," Farmer said. "And so there was a door that looked like an invisible door with all this limestone and everything and you push it and you go in and I saw all the cameras."

Maria said: "What it was – was like old televisions basically, like stacked." "They were monitors inside this cabinet and there were men sitting here and I looked on the cameras and I saw toilet, toilet, bed, bed, toilet, bed. "And I was like I’m never going to use the restroom here and I am never going to sleep here." -The Sun

In 2020 a former jewel thief who says he had group sex with Ghislaine Maxwell but 'drew the line at under-age girls' claims he was forced to watch pedo videos involving 'two high-profile US politicians' and 'two high society figures having a threesome with an under-age girl.'

The jewel thief, who goes by the name William Steel, claims that in the mid-1990s he met Epstein in the "upstairs room at a very high-end diamond dealer, the kind of place where only a few people are allowed in at a time."

“I was there doing what I do. I was meeting my fence. “I saw Jeff with a young girl who looked only about 13 or 14 and he had his hand in the back of her shorts. “That’s what first got my attention. “She was so young and he was much older. That’s when I knew that he was dirty. “I had about 200,000 dollars worth of jewellery that I was getting rid of and later I struck up a conversation with him. “He later said the girl he was with was his niece but I called bulls**t on that, telling him I saw what he was doing with her. -The Sun

Now, two women who have filed a recent lawsuit in Manhattan federal court are claiming the same. According to the Washington Times, the plaintiffs - Danielle Bensky and Jane Doe 3, say Epstein employed a sophisticated system involving constant CCTV surveillance within his New York mansion.

The two women say that Epstein and his circle of enablers collected compromising information in order to keep people quiet, and that the victims received monetary payments described as "hush money" following abusive incidents, or when they acted as recruiters to lure more young women and girls into Epstein's sex-trafficking operation.

The room worked like a panopticon, a circular prison with cells arranged around a central well from which prisoners can at all times be observed. The lawsuit details that Epstein not only hired individuals to keep watch but also provided his victims with transportation and communication devices, purportedly under the guise of security and convenience while allegedly using these means to track their whereabouts.

"The Epstein Enterprise would not have existed for the duration it did and at its scope and scale, without the collaboration and support of others," reads the lawsuit. "No one, except perhaps [convicted Epstein accomplice] Ghislaine Maxwell, was as essential and central to Epstein’s operation as these Defendants."

Why were Epstein and Ghislaine (daughter of a suspected Mossad asset) recording all of these people again? Mysteries abound.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak seen at Epstein's Manhattan apartment

And a reminder that Cindy McCain claimed "we all knew" what Epstein was up to.