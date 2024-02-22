Left-Wing Behemoth Arabella Advisors Quietly Added a Seventh Group to Its Dark Money Web

There's a new left-wing dark money group in town. Arabella Advisors quietly added a seventh nonprofit fund to its portfolio in 2021, a previously unreported offshoot called the Telescope Fund. The Telescope Fund is the first spoke in the Arabella network dedicated to hosting donor-advised fund accounts, a move that will enable Arabella to forge long-term partnerships with its largest anonymous donors. The dark money behemoth predicts Telescope will raise more than $200 million a year by 2025, according to the fund’s founding documents. The post Left-Wing Behemoth Arabella Advisors Quietly Added a Seventh Group to Its Dark Money Web appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



