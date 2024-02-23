El Salvador's Bukele Slams Soros At CPAC

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele blasted George Soros, globalism, and the American financial system.

CPAC / Rumble via lifesitenews.com

In a fiery address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Bukele - who won re-election by a staggering 84% of the vote, said of Globalism: "It's already dead," adding that in America "dark forces are taking over your country."

He said that the reason El Salvador ended up becoming the “murder capital of the world” was that the people were not equipped to understand just how radically their society was changing because it happened over a period of decades, one increment at a time. Bukele likened this to boiling a frog, saying that if you keep turning up the heat and slowly boil the frog, it won’t realize what is happening until it is too late. The Latin American president urged Americans not to despair, however, as “you can still jump before the water boils.” -Lifesite

Bukele later explained that in El Salvador, a 12-year-long communist-inspired civil war broke out, and that he can "clear see the signs of a declining" country when he looks at America.

"They were setting the gang members free," he said of his home country, adding that in order to clean up El Salvador he had to remove "corrupt judges, corrupt attorneys and corrupt prosecutors."

He singled out Baltimore, where "crime and drugs have become the daily norm," and asked the crowd if they could have imagined the fentanyl epidemic 10 year ago.

Shots at Soros

Bukele then too aim at globalist billionaire George Soros, who has funded a nationwide campaign to install soft-on-crime District Attorneys in major US cities.

"Who elected [George] Soros to dictate public policy and laws? Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda?" he said. "Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador."

"Thank God and all glory be to Him, El Salvadorians are now immune to his influence," he continued.

Bukele: "Who elected Soros to dictate public policy and laws? Why does he feel entitled to impose his agenda? Let me tell you something, Soros and his cronies hit a brick wall in El Salvador." pic.twitter.com/MuaGQvGyaw — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 23, 2024

Bukele then exclaimed that his anti-globalist policies have worked to turn El Salvador into the safest country in the Western hemisphere.

Bukele outlined that globalists like Soros don’t just back district attorneys but manipulate public opinion through institutional control of media and political campaigns, and that Americans must “fight” against it with all their “heart and soul.” -Lifesite

"The people of El Salvador have woken up, and so can you," he said. "The global elites, they hate our success, and they fear yours. The people’s free will to choose their leaders is something they despise because they cannot control it."

Bukele then warned that the American financial system is more fragile than people think.

"And who buys the Treasury bounds?" Bukele asked. "Mostly the Fed."

"And how does the Fed buy them?" he asked. By "printing" them.

"So basically, you finance the government by printing money out of thin air," he continued, asserting that Americans are paying high taxes to "uphold the illusion that you are funding the government."

"The government is funding [itself] by money printing … paper backed with paper, a bubble that will inevitably burst."

If that happens, "confidence in your currency would be lost, the dollar would fall and Western civilization with it."

According to Bukele, it's not too late for America to right the ship.