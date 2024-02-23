Eric Swalwell Spent Campaign Money at Super Bowl, $50K on NFL ‘Event Tickets’

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, known for using his campaign war chest as a "personal piggy bank," spent campaign funds at the Super Bowl and paid $50,000 to NFL teams for "event tickets," records show. The post Eric Swalwell Spent Campaign Money at Super Bowl, $50K on NFL 'Event Tickets' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


