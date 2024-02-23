GOP Lawmaker Demands Congress Must "Take Action" Against NGOs Facilitating Border Invasion

Many migrants arriving in major metro areas like New York City or smaller towns throughout the US do so through assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including charities and faith-based nonprofits that taxpayers fund.

Last month, journalist James O'Keefe uncovered a "shadowy network of secretive nonprofits" (some of which are funded by taxpayers) that are facilitating the invasion of illegals on the southern border.

Now GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin is on X, pointing out the role of NGOs in facilitating the border invasion. He shared a video of what appears to be NGOs smuggling migrants over the southern border and, in doing so, breaking federal immigration laws:

NGOs AIDING ILLEGALS: Green Valley-Sahuarita and Tucson Samaritans HOLD OPEN a hole in the border wall for illegals to come through. Then they drive the illegals to an encampment in the Coronado National Forest. Title 8, USC 1324(a) makes it an offense for any person who encourages or brings an alien into the US. Congress must take action and investigate these NGOs.

NGOs AIDING ILLEGALS: Green Valley-Sahuarita and Tucson Samaritans HOLD OPEN a hole in the border wall for illegals to come through.



Then they drive the illegals to an encampment in the Coronado National Forest.



Title 8, U.S.C. 1324(a) makes it an offense for any person who… pic.twitter.com/z9IjzQSpDB — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 22, 2024

In a separate post, Tiffany showed images of what appears to be "illegal migrant encampment that these NGOs drive illegals to after helping them cross the border."

Here are pictures of the illegal migrant encampment that these NGOs drive illegals to after helping them cross the border.



All on federal lands in the Coronado National Forest. pic.twitter.com/K2ZwBvno8i — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 22, 2024

And this!

The Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans public Facebook group even has pictures of the camp up BRAGGING about aiding illegal immigration.



I am sure the page won’t be public much longer. https://t.co/mITGlG6OEZ pic.twitter.com/cZeWaBaWnB — Rep. Tom Tiffany (@RepTiffany) February 22, 2024

"Our own government is aiding the NGOs!" one X user said.

Our own government is aiding the NGOs! pic.twitter.com/i8dORqtmN1 — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) February 22, 2024

Another asked: "Why aren't these NGOs being prosecuted?"

Why aren’t these NGOs being prosecuted? — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) February 23, 2024

NGOs are receiving big bucks from the federal government:

According to Forbes, the NGO Catholic Charities USA received $1.4 billion from government support compared with $1 billion in private donations. Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service reported more than $93.1 million in US government grants in its 2021 financial statement, making taxpayer-funded grants more than 80% of its total support. -NewsNation

Tiffany is correct that Congress must investigate these shadowy networks of taxpayer-funded NGOs that have led to a stunning 10 million illegals invading this nation under President Biden's first term.

One X user exclaimed: "I mean honestly, what the hell is going on with the US?"