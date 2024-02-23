NORAD Fighter Jets Intercept High-Altitude Balloon Over Utah

Update (1747ET) 

CBS News reports NORAD fighter jets intercepted a "small balloon" over "Utah at an altitude of 43,000 to 45,000 feet" earlier today. 

An official told the media outlet that the balloon's payload was not considered a national security threat. 

*   *   * 

One year after a Chinese spy balloon drifted over the continental US for several days and was blown apart off the coast of South Carolina with an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile by a fifth-generation fighter jet, a new report from CBS News indicates the US military is tracking a high-altitude balloon flying over the Western part of the country. 

Sources familiar with the matter said the balloon was drifting towards the eastern part of the country on Friday. The balloon was over Colorado earlier in the day.

This has so far led the military to dispatch reconnaissance aircraft to investigate. There is no word on the balloon's origin. 

On Feb. 4, 2023, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. The balloon drifted over the US for days, becoming a major headache for President Biden, who faced criticism from Republicans for allowing it to float across the country. 

Looking at Bloomberg data, the number of "spy balloon" mentions in corporate media headlines erupted in early February last year. It was a media frenzy, and Americans were fixated on one thing for weeks: a Chinese spy balloon. 

Is this another distraction?

