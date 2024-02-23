Once Valued At $5.7BN, Vice Media Stops Publishing And Nothing Of Value Was Lost

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

People are enjoying the demise of Vice Media, with many of them pointing out that literally nothing of value was lost.

Having once been valued at $5.7 billion (in 2017), and acquired out of bankruptcy last year by a consortium including George Soros, the company announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs and has - as of 14 hours ago - stopped publishing on Vice.com.

The VICE CMS has been turned off. That's all folks. — jordan pearson (@neuwaves) February 22, 2024

Chief executive Bruce Dixon said, “It is no longer cost-effective for us to distribute our digital content the way we have done previously.”

The once supposedly “edgy” media outlet has been ridiculed for years for allowing its output to descend into the most utterly demented, vulgar and degenerate far-left content.

Respondents on X exploded with joy.

However will we cope without such stories as ‘How I Rediscovered Sexual LIberation Through Fisting’, ‘How to Eat Out a Non-Op Trans Woman’ and ‘Most Child Sex Abusers Are Not Pedophiles, Expert Says’.

It really is such a devastating loss.

How are we gonna know how to have sex with fat girls?

We'll miss you, Vice dot com.



Actually, no we won't. You were abysmal and everybody who ever contributed to your website deserves to be out of work forever. https://t.co/8T3e5A6gnu pic.twitter.com/Dslcufuhyo — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) February 22, 2024

Unfortunately the YouTube channel may stagger on for a while.

I know it's not the YouTube channel shutting down, but come on. Vice used to make good content and now it's descended to this. Anyone could tell that Vice was on its last legs... https://t.co/Zfs3Oe6tuX pic.twitter.com/h0t7eKgOs2 — Will 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@anglofuturist) February 23, 2024

Vice previously asserted that “Twitter is dead,” but I just checked and it’s still doing just fine, unlike them.

One of their last articles attacked Christian nationalists.

The last article published on VICE before it shuts down.



W Christian Nationalists. pic.twitter.com/2l3nCb14nw — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) February 23, 2024

One Vice journalist cried about wasting his life in the profession, but was told to “learn to code”.

Learn to code pic.twitter.com/y4y4cg5ZRZ — Andrew Torba (@BasedTorba) February 23, 2024

Tim Pool offered unemployed Vice writers a job.

Any VICE reporters want a job? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 23, 2024

Far-left progressive and regime media outlets are crumbling across the board.

It really is a sad day for journalists everywhere.

* * *

