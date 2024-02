Alexei Navalny, 1976-2024

February 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

When the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up in September 2022, the media rushed to say that Russia did it. We now know that the Americans did it, attacking their main European ally, Germany, and with it, the whole of Europe. When Alexei Navalny’s death was announced on 16 February, Western media immediately said it was a political assassination […]



Read More...