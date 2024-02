Farber’s First Essay

February 24, 2024 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

This podcast (published originally in an appendix to A Lodging of Wayfaring Men) was composed twenty years ago, while working in a difficult and even dangerous cypherpunk project. It expresses the things that were on our minds as we stepped away from the status quo and dared to build afresh outside of it. [audio mp3="http://traffic.libsyn.com/parallelsociety/PS_011.mp3"]



Read More...