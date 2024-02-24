In the old Roman tradition – privately-funded public works

From MSM comes this odd little story: a candidate for the 49th Congressional District in California has paid for buying and installing 400 feet of concertina (general purpose barbed tape obstacle GPBTO, commonly called “razor tape” by the idiots in the media) in the infamous San Judas Gap on the California – Baja California del Norte border. The Gap is a highly frequented place to smuggle not just border jumpers but drugs (good and bad), various other goods, and supposedly a wide variety of spies and stolen goods.

Set aside, for the moment, the idiocy of trying to prevent smuggling, the foolishness of border policies that make free trade and free and safe travel (basic G-d-given human rights) dangerous, expensive, and an excuse for all kinds of evil. Ditto for the stupidity and fatal consequences of drug prohibition and how banning or greatly restricting some drugs leads to creation of demand for other, more dangerous substances. Or how bans on buying and owning such things as guns finances and promotes the criminals who prey on others. (Though we do like to point out that good fences make good neighbors, and friendly folks don’t go into neighbor’s houses by climbing through the attic or breaking through the window.)

Just consider that in the old Roman Republic days, wealthy people, sometimes seeking public office and sometimes just having been raised to provide nice things for themselves and others, and help the community, frequently funded massive public works. Many of the buildings and other features not just of ancient Rome itself but of cities throughout the empire, were funded out of private wealth. Not coerced, but voluntarily given.

We have (had) examples) of that right here in the Fifty States. Consider the Carnagie Libraries we find in hundreds (or thousands) of small and large towns and cities. Some still used as (or part of) libraries. Free public libraries. Originally built without government funds – without money stolen from people (at least not stolen by government!).

(Yes, we remember that far too many wealthy Americans, and way back then, wealthy Romans, made their fortune by being government contractors and enjoying government monopolies and benefits. As Tom Knapp recently pointed out: most of the Transcontinental railroads, the Steel cartel, various trusts and such all have reaped massive wealth from government.)

Those libraries were not the only things funded privately. And not just by wealthy people. Many Western towns (at least) once enjoyed the benefits of hospitals and nursing homes, parks and museums and other recreational and educational facilities paid for entirely out of private subscription and donations. Not just of money but of labor and love.

Today, sadly, that is all behind us. Modern sports stadiums and most all convention centers are paid for mostly by money stolen from taxpayers or future generations. Naming rights and well-publicized donations by foundations and local businesses are applauded but nowhere near a significant fraction of the total cost. And indeed, many sports venues get their funding by stealing indirectly from the taxpayers – direct subsidies and partnerships that loot the public treasury for private benefit. The same thing for so-called private universities.

Indeed, I know of only one major project that has rejected government money – at least directly. The carving of Crazy Horse Mountain in the Black Hills has been underway for almost 70 years, but has refused all government funding. And (as far as I know) only Hillsdale College among institutions of higher learning has consistently rejected the big bucks from the Feds and other government.

While not advocating it, the current regime in DC (like the past dozen or more) continues to imitate the SPQR (Senate and People of Rome) in maintaining a worldwide empire in all but name. The Pax Americana is as real as the Pax Romana was – and as badly misnamed. (The Roman Peace was as much punctuated and highlighted by bloody wars as this modern American Peace is.) Would it not be nice if we also imitated some of the better characteristics of the Roman Republic? Like not robbing people blind to pay for public projects and for subsidies to parasites like businesses and the poor?



