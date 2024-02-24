NCRI Exposed: Israel Lobby-Linked Group Tied To Illegal Settlements & Campus Censorship

February 24, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

ven as Israel pounds Gaza into rubble, carrying out what has been described as a genocide in the process, many of its supporters are attempting to change the subject, instead decrying a supposedly new wave of dangerous antisemitism across American universities. Their evidence for this is a new report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI). Entitled “The Corruption …



Read More...