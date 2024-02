Nikki Haley Predicts Trump’s General Election Fate; “Mark My Words”

February 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Haley said, "Donald Trump will not win the general election," in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. He will not win a general election, even if you can make him win any primary. Either me or [Vice President] Harris will be the first female president of the United States.



Read More...