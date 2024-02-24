The 25th Amendment RIP

February 24, 2024   |  
The 25th Amendment is dead. The cause of death was foul play. The 25th Amendment was ratified in 1967. The driving event was the assassination […]

Source


Read More...

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x