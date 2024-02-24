Two Americans Feared Dead After Yacht Hijacked In Caribbean

Authorities in the Caribbean nation of Grenada believe three escaped prisoners hijacked a yacht and killed two Americans in the process as they sailed from Grenada to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Police in Grenada said Thursday that a preliminary investigation "suggests" after the three male prisoners escaped jail on Sunday, they hijacked a catamaran in St. George, Grenada, CNN reports.

Police are "currently working on leads that suggest that the two occupants of the yacht may have been killed in the process," authorities stated, adding, "It is believed that the occupants of the yacht were American citizens."

The Royal Grenada Police Force released images of the escaped prisoners who are now in police custody after the catamaran was found abandoned in Saint Vincent.

In a separate report, Fox 5 DC said the American couple is from northern Virginia:

Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel have been known to take trips to go cruising around Grenada. Their family told FOX 5 this is something they always do – live on their boat during the winter months. It's an escape from their home in Falls Church, Virginia.

Suellen Desmarais, Ralph Hendry's sister, is still trying to figure out what exactly happened on the vessel. She told Fox 5 that she's keeping faith the two are alive.

A US State Department spokesperson told CNN: "We are aware of these reports involving US citizens. We are monitoring the situation and seeking additional information."