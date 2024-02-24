US Couple Feared Dead After Disturbing Discovery Made on Abandoned Yacht, Three Escaped Prisoners Now in Custody

February 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A northern Virginia couple is missing and feared dead in the Caribbean after three escaped prisoners stole their yacht. Ralph Hendry and Kathy Brandel, members of a sailing association called […] The post US Couple Feared Dead After Disturbing Discovery Made on Abandoned Yacht, Three Escaped Prisoners Now in Custody appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...